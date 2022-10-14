FHN Today: Florida Panthers Open Season in Style

The Florida Panthers opened their 2022-23 season with a dogfight on Thursday night, needing some big saves from Sergei Bobrovsky and key goals from others — including Matthew Tkachuk — as they beat the New York Islanders 3-1.

Bobrovsky was solid from the start, the veteran goalie only giving up one goal on 32 shots faced — including all 16 in the opening period.

The two teams were tied at 1 in the third period when Patric Hornqvist matched New York’s goal by scoring on a wraparound 30 seconds later.

Tkachuk was in beastmode throughout the night but did not score until he put his 16th shot attempt into an empty net with 1:15 left.

The Panthers were not perfect on Thursday but they did a lot of good things.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The New York Islanders are one of the top defensive teams in the NHL and they can wear teams down — only it was the Panthers doing the grinding on Thursday night in a 3-1 win.

— Tkachuk had a big night in a very successful debut with his new team.

— It was a new era for both the Panthers and Islanders as they started new seasons with new head coaches behind the bench.

— The Panthers came into the season wanting to change how they play defensive hockey although coach Paul Maurice does not want to hold them back.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

PANTHERS ON DECK

