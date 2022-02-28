Florida Panthers sign defenseman Petteri Lindbohm from Finland

CORAL SPRINGS — The Florida Panthers added to their defensive depth on Monday by signing Finnish Gold Medalist Petteri Lindbohm.

Lindbohm, 28, had been playing for Jokerit of the KHL but was available after that team pulled out of the KHL playoffs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A left-handed shot, Linbohm has to pass through waivers before he can join the Panthers either in Florida or in Charlotte.

Per PuckPedia.com, Lindbohm has a one-way deal worth $750,000 pro-rated for the remainder of the season.

Although most of his career has been played in Europe, Lindbohm has played in North America and has 40 games of NHL experience with the St. Louis Blues.

Lindbohm played in the St. Louis organization from 2014-18, splitting time between the Blues and the AHL Chicago Wolves.

In 2018, he returned to Europe and played three seasons in Switzerland.

Lindbohm joined Jokerit in Helsinki for this season, scoring three goals with eight points in 45 games.

On the International stage, Lindbohm has played in the World Juniors and World Championships. He was teammates with Eetu Luostarinen in the 2019 World Championships and Anton Lundell last summer.

He has also been a teammate of Florida captain Sasha Barkov with Team Finland in the past.

Earlier this month, he was part of Finland’s first Olympic Gold-winning team he had two assists in six games.

