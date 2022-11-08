FHN Today: Will the Florida Panthers Play on Wednesday?

With a potential hurricane heading this way, the Florida Panthers may be forced to postpone their game against the, ahem, Caroline Hurricanes scheduled for Wednesday night.

Actually, if this storm does turn into a hurricane and continues to head west the game will be postponed.

We should know whether it will or will not be played in the coming hours.

The NHL is not going to send one of their teams on a flight into a storm with a decent chance the game will not be played.

The chance that Fort Lauderdale International could be closed on Wednesday night due to high winds would also force the NHL to postpone this game.

The Hurricanes, after all, have to fly home on Wednesday night because they play Edmonton on Thursday.

As of Tuesday morning, Carolina’s 2 p.m. charter flight was on as scheduled.

We will keep you updated.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

General manager Bill Zito has a pretty good track record when it comes to finding diamonds left discarded in the rough by other teams.

It looks like Colin White may be another one of his gems.

— If Wednesday’s game were to be postponed, Matthew Tkachuk’s two-game suspension carries through the Edmonton game on Saturday. He would not be able to return until next Tuesday against Washington.

Aaron Ekblad should be able to return, so that’s good news for the Panthers.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristiolainen has found himself in the doghouse of new coach John Tortorella.

He ain’t the first, will not be the last.

That doghouse has a lot of room.

— Mike Matheson is close to a return with the Montreal Canadiens and that means a roster move is coming soon.

— The Detroit Red Wings have done a lot of good things this season but winning games following an off day is not one of them.

— Craig Smith returns to the Boston Bruins lineup.

PANTHERS ON DECK

CAROLINA HURRICANES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS