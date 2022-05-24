WATCH: Panthers Postgame w/ Barkov, Ekblad & Bruno

It is a Panthers Postgame Postmortem tonight as the season comes to a close with a 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Florida gets swept out of the playoffs — who saw that coming last week?

Anyway, as you can read in my story, the Panthers played their best game of the series but it was not enough and it was too little and too late.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was terrific in net as he became the first goalie to shutout the Panthers since — Andrei Vasilevskiy in Game 6 of last year.

One of those deals.

We have a lot left to come.

Lots to talk about.

Stay tuned.

As for tonight, check out postgame reaction from captain Sasha Barkov, alternate cap Aaron Ekblad and coach Andrew Brunette.

Colby joins me on our final FHN Panthers Postgame show from Amalie Arena.

Again, thanks for all your support.

And stay tuned. But most importantly, stay classy, San Diego.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

LIGHTNING D. PANTHERS 4-0

END FLORIDA PANTHERS SEASON

-30-