Connect with us

Panthers Prospects

Three Florida Panthers prospects move on to World Juniors Semis

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida Panthers Jakub Kos World Juniors
Florida Panthers prospect Jakub Kos and Team Czechia upset 2021 first-round pick Mackie Samoskevich and Team USA with a 4-2 victory in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday night. -- Photo courtesy of @narodnitym (Czechia Hockey)

Three Florida Panthers prospects remain as the IIHF World Junior Championship moves on to the semifinal round — although it is not the three most would have come to expect.

Finland and Kasper Puutio took care of business against Germany while Sweden’s Ludvig Jansson won a battle of Panthers’ 2022 draft picks against Latvia’s Sandis Vilmanis.

Only a late-night upset really shook things up.

Czechia and Jakub Kos took on the defending-champion United States and Mackie Samoskevich on Wednesday and sent them home with a 4-2 upset victory.

Kos did not register a point during the upset but played key penalty-kill minutes in important moments for Czechia.

That included a five-minute penalty kill after Stanislav Svozil took a kneeing penalty 9:04 into the third period.

Get FHN+ today!

Czechia held a 3-1 lead at that point and sustained the lead after they gave up just one goal during the major penalty — a rebound knocked home by Carter Mazur with 9:29 to go.

Get Coverage of the Florida Panthers from the Offseason to the Playoffs with a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

Samoskevich had a chance to score moments before the power play marker but nailed the post on a slap shot with an empty net in front of him.

He finished the tournament with three assists in five games.

Czechia will face top-seeded Canada in the semifinal at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The next semifinal matchup will feature a clash of two Panthers prospects.

Sweden and Finland will go head-to-head for a spot in the gold medal game at 8 p.m. on Friday.

It is a matchup that features Puutio, a 2020 fifth-round pick, and Jansson, a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Puutio scored two goals in his first two games in the tournament and has since slowed down offensively.

The defenseman has two assists since, including one in Finland’s 5-2 victory over Germany in the quarterfinal.

Jansson has yet to register a point in four games throughout the tournament and has been used as Sweden’s seventh defensemen throughout the tournament. (Teams are allowed to dress an extra skater in the tournament)

Vilmanis, a 2022 first-round pick of Florida, did register an assist in Sweden’s 2-1 victory over Latvia to earn a berth in the semifinal.

The Panthers will be guaranteed to have one prospect playing for Gold on Saturday night, as the winner of Sweden-Finland will advance to play the winner of Canada-Czechia.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.