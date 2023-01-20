Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Send Knight on Conditioning Stint, Call Up Guzda

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight was sent down to AHL Charlotte on a conditioning assignment with Mack Guzda recalled to potentially back up Alex Lyon. Sergei Bobrovsky was hurt Thursday in Montreal. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Florida Panthers have sent Spencer Knight to AHL Charlotte on a conditioning stint, with Mack Guzda coming up to take his place on the roster.

Sergei Bobrovsky is dealing with a lower-body injury he sustained in Thursday’s win over the Montreal Canadiens so Guzda is likely up to back up Alex Lyon while Florida’s goaltending tandem heals up.

Bobrovsky appeared to have done something to his right leg two minutes into Thursday’s game and was announced as questionable to return.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that he did not have an update on the two-time Vezina winner during his postgame press conference.

The Best Coverage of the Florida Panthers

Every Single Day

Get FHN+ today!

Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

Bobrovsky may have miss Florida’s matchup with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night — which is why Guzda was called up.

Knight has been on injured reserve since Jan. 10 after making four starts since returning from an illness on Dec. 19.

He was 1-3-0 with a .860/4.52 in that span.

The 21-year-old netminder seems close to returning but may need a game or two with the Checkers before making another NHL start.

Guzda comes up from Charlotte to fill the backup role with a 9-4-2 record with a 908/2.72 in 16 AHL games.

The Panthers signed the undrafted rookie he won OHL goaltender of the month in both December 2021 and January 2022 with the Barrie Colts.

He finished that season with a 20-9-2 record with a .915/2.52 in 31 games for the Colts and went 1-3-0 with a 929/2.51 in three playoff games.

Lyon assumes the role as Florida’s starter for the time being after stopping 23 of 25 shots in relief of Bobrovsky on Thursday.

Lyon went 9-8-1 with a 2.55/.909 with Charlotte before making his first NHL appearance with the Panthers in Montreal.

PANTHERS ON DECK

MINNESOTA WILD AT FLORIDA PANTHERS 

  • When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
  • Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • Last season: Florida won 2-0
  • All-time regular season series: Minnesota leads 18-8-2, 1 tie
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Monday at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.