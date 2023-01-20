Florida Panthers Send Knight on Conditioning Stint, Call Up Guzda

The Florida Panthers have sent Spencer Knight to AHL Charlotte on a conditioning stint, with Mack Guzda coming up to take his place on the roster.

Sergei Bobrovsky is dealing with a lower-body injury he sustained in Thursday’s win over the Montreal Canadiens so Guzda is likely up to back up Alex Lyon while Florida’s goaltending tandem heals up.

Bobrovsky appeared to have done something to his right leg two minutes into Thursday’s game and was announced as questionable to return.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that he did not have an update on the two-time Vezina winner during his postgame press conference.

Bobrovsky may have miss Florida’s matchup with the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night — which is why Guzda was called up.

Knight has been on injured reserve since Jan. 10 after making four starts since returning from an illness on Dec. 19.

He was 1-3-0 with a .860/4.52 in that span.

The 21-year-old netminder seems close to returning but may need a game or two with the Checkers before making another NHL start.

Guzda comes up from Charlotte to fill the backup role with a 9-4-2 record with a 908/2.72 in 16 AHL games.

The Panthers signed the undrafted rookie he won OHL goaltender of the month in both December 2021 and January 2022 with the Barrie Colts.

He finished that season with a 20-9-2 record with a .915/2.52 in 31 games for the Colts and went 1-3-0 with a 929/2.51 in three playoff games.

Lyon assumes the role as Florida’s starter for the time being after stopping 23 of 25 shots in relief of Bobrovsky on Thursday.

Lyon went 9-8-1 with a 2.55/.909 with Charlotte before making his first NHL appearance with the Panthers in Montreal.

