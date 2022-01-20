High-scoring Florida Panthers ‘can’t forget’ about Sergei Bobrovsky | FHN+

While a lot of the Florida Panthers’ success comes from high goal-scoring numbers, including a stretch that saw them score 50 goals in an eight-game stretch, Sergei Bobrovsky has been a crucial part of it as well.

Since the Panthers returned to play on Dec. 29, Bobrovsky boasts a 7-0-1 record with a .929/2.47 in eight starts.

“You can’t forget about Bob,” Anthony Duclair said.

“He’s making key saves in key moments at the beginning of the game on a couple of bounces that could go the other way, so it starts with Bobrovsky in net and we build confidence from there out.”