Connect with us

FHN+

High-scoring Florida Panthers ‘can’t forget’ about Sergei Bobrovsky | FHN+

Published

4 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Of the Florida Panthers’ 26 wins this season, starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has 19 of them as he has been a steadying force in net for the team. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

While a lot of the Florida Panthers’ success comes from high goal-scoring numbers, including a stretch that saw them score 50 goals in an eight-game stretch, Sergei Bobrovsky has been a crucial part of it as well.

Since the Panthers returned to play on Dec. 29, Bobrovsky boasts a 7-0-1 record with a .929/2.47 in eight starts.

“You can’t forget about Bob,” Anthony Duclair said.

Get FHN+ today!

“He’s making key saves in key moments at the beginning of the game on a couple of bounces that could go the other way, so it starts with Bobrovsky in net and we build confidence from there out.”

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.