FHN+
High-scoring Florida Panthers ‘can’t forget’ about Sergei Bobrovsky | FHN+
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
While a lot of the Florida Panthers’ success comes from high goal-scoring numbers, including a stretch that saw them score 50 goals in an eight-game stretch, Sergei Bobrovsky has been a crucial part of it as well.
Since the Panthers returned to play on Dec. 29, Bobrovsky boasts a 7-0-1 record with a .929/2.47 in eight starts.
“You can’t forget about Bob,” Anthony Duclair said.
“He’s making key saves in key moments at the beginning of the game on a couple of bounces that could go the other way, so it starts with Bobrovsky in net and we build confidence from there out.”
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+