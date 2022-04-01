Amid strife, Sergei Bobrovsky says focus is on the Florida Panthers

A month ago, Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had his mind “in a good place” as news raged on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bobrovsky, from the Siberian town of Novokuznetsk, has battled through some things over the past few weeks from getting hit in the face with an errant puck to not looking his best in games that his Florida teammates helped pull through.

On Thursday night, however, Bobrovsky gave the Panthers one of his best performances of the year as he made 37 saves and picked up his third shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at FLA Live Arena.

”It was a good game, lots of shots and we played a great team game in all zones,” Bobrovsky said.

Speaking to the South Florida media for the first time since the Russian invasion began, Bobrovsky said his sole focus is on the ice.