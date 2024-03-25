Florida Panthers Sign College Forward Ben Steeves to ELC

The Florida Panthers added another undrafted college player to their ranks on Monday, announcing the signing of University of Minnesota-Duluth sophomore Ben Steeves to an entry-level contract.

Although Steeves’ ELC does not kick in until next season, he has signed a professional tryout with the Charlotte Checkers allowing him to play in the AHL for the remainder of this season.

Steeves, 21, led the UMD Bulldogs in scoring the past two seasons with 45 goals and 62 points in 72 games.

He had 24 goals this season.

A two-time all-conference player, Steeves played two seasons for USHL Sioux City before attending UMD where he was a two-time Hobey Baker Memorial Trophy nominee.

The Bulldogs ended their season with a two-game sweep at the hands of the University of Denver — and top Florida collegiate prospect Jack Devine.

