Charlotte Checkers
Florida Panthers Sign College Forward Ben Steeves to ELC
The Florida Panthers added another undrafted college player to their ranks on Monday, announcing the signing of University of Minnesota-Duluth sophomore Ben Steeves to an entry-level contract.
Although Steeves’ ELC does not kick in until next season, he has signed a professional tryout with the Charlotte Checkers allowing him to play in the AHL for the remainder of this season.
Steeves, 21, led the UMD Bulldogs in scoring the past two seasons with 45 goals and 62 points in 72 games.
He had 24 goals this season.
A two-time all-conference player, Steeves played two seasons for USHL Sioux City before attending UMD where he was a two-time Hobey Baker Memorial Trophy nominee.
The Bulldogs ended their season with a two-game sweep at the hands of the University of Denver — and top Florida collegiate prospect Jack Devine.
So the first thing that came to mind when I read that he was a hobby Baker finalist in consecutive years yet went under drafted is, He must be super small. Then I looked him up yep, 5’8″ 165.shame, from everything that ive read, thats his only draw back, his size, And I have to admit the NHL. That’s a hard one to overcome. It’s certainly possible but I would think it’s a long shot at best that we ever seen him in a panthers uniform. I, for one, am rooting for him