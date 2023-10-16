Florida Panthers Sign Jonah Gadjovich, Place Sam Bennett on IR

After signing a contract with the AHL Charlotte Checkers in July, forward Jonah Gadjovich was added to the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Gadjovich, who spent the past two seasons with the San Jose Sharks, signed a one-year, one-way contract.

The 24-year-old was part of training camp with the Panthers but has been injured and did not participate in any preseason games.

In 35 games with San Jose last season, Gadjovich had three goals and seven points.

Originally a second-round pick by Vancouver in 2017, Gadjovich has 45 points (32-13) in 100 career AHL games for Utica and 10 points (4-6) in 79 NHL games with the Canucks and Sharks.

“Jonah is a physical, highly competitive forward who brings versatility and size to our roster,” Florida general manager Bill Zito said in a release.

To make room for Gadjovich, the Panthers placed Sam Bennett on IR.

