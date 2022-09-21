Florida Panthers Sign Prospect Patrick Giles

The Florida Panthers liked what they saw from former Boston College forward Patrick Giles so much they signed the 22-year-old to a contract on Tuesday.

Giles, who played four years at Boston College, joined the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following his senior season and played 10 games with the Charlotte Checkers.

He most recently attended Florida’s prospect camp.

Giles gets a two-year, entry-level contract and will be at training camp starting on Thursday morning.

“Patrick is a physical and talented player and we are looking forward to his development within our Panthers organization,” general manager Bill Zito said in a statement announcing the signing.

With Boston College last season, Giles scored 15 goals with 22 points in 37 games. He had 22 goals and 45 points in 108 games over his career in Chestnut Hill.

In 10 games with the Checkers last season, Giles had one assist; he added two assists in seven playoff games with Charlotte.

Giles is projected to be a bottom-six player with NHL potential. He is 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds making him a physical presence in front of the net and along the boards.