Florida Panthers lean on Spencer Knight during road trip — and it pays off

Published

1 hour ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers rookie goalie Spencer Knight was all smiles Friday night after he made 17 saves and earned his first NHL shutout as the Panthers beat the host Anaheim Ducks 3-0. — Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

When the Florida Panthers called Spencer Knight up from the minor leagues for their west coast road trip, they knew he was going to get to play in a couple of games.

The rookie goalie ended up carrying the entire four-game load.

Knight started the first game of the trip in Los Angeles, as scheduled, but Sergei Bobrovsky was not only struck in the face by a puck while sitting on the bench but he apparently got sick as well.

The Panthers went back to Knight, again and again.

Playing four games in six nights can be rough on a goaltender’s body, but Knight did not let that get to him.

“He’s 20, so he can take it,” Jonathan Huberdeau said with a grin.

One thing this road trip showed was, Florida appears to have a pretty strong 1-2 punch in net with 20 games left in the regular season. Then the fun starts.

