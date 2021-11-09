Panthers Pregame: Spencer Knight gets call in back-to-back

Spencer Knight will add another ‘first’ to his NHL resume on Tuesday night as he will start for the Florida Panthers in Newark against the Devils.

This will be the first NHL start on consecutive nights for the Panthers’ 20-year-old rookie.

With the Panthers being cautious with Sergei Bobrovsky — who left after the first period of Florida’s win over the Capitals last Thursday night with an upper body injury — coach Andrew Brunette said this is a good opportunity to see how Knight handles the workload.

Bobrovsky’s injury is said to be minor and he took part in the full morning skate Monday in New York.

Brunette said Bobrovsky could dress as Knight’s backup on Tuesday.

”We’re not sure with Bob so this is will be good for him, good experience to go back-to-back,” Brunette said. “He’s a young goalie. We’ll see how he handles it.”

Florida also will be without Mason Marchment who appeared to be concussed during the third period of Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Marchment got hit along the half wall and appeared to smack his head straight into the lip of the boards. He was also holding his arm as he went off the ice.

Brunette said he did not know the severity of Marchment’s injury but said he would “probably” be out the “next couple of games.”

Sam Bennett, who has been out the past couple of games, could return tonight.

Brunette said Bennett is a game-time decision to go against the Devils.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK