Florida Panthers GameDay
Panthers, Lightning Renew Battle of Florida on Hot Streaks
Since Jan. 1, both the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning have been at the height of their powers.
The Panthers (13-3-2) and Lightning (12-5-0) have the first and third-best record in the Eastern Conference since the calendar flipped to 2024.
Florida also happens to be riding a 10-game road winning streak which started in Tampa on Dec. 27.
“I think we don’t care if we play a 0-0 game throughout a full 60 minutes,” Evan Rodrigues said. “If we have to take one to overtime, we’re willing to do that.
“Sometimes, when you are at home, it gets a little frustrating when you are not scoring and you want to get the crowd into it a little bit, and that’s where you start to make mistakes and that’s when we capitalize. I think that’s why you hear that we travel well.”
The Lightning, meanwhile, are riding an eight-game home winning streak which started a few days after their last meeting with the Panthers.
They have also scored the sixth-most goals and have the second-best power play in the league since Jan. 1.
Tonight’s matchup also features the players with the first and second-most points in the league since the start of 2024.
Matthew Tkachuk leads the way with 33 points (18-13) in 18 games while Nikita Kucherov is tied with Connor McDavid for second place with 32 points (10-22) in 17 games.
Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky and Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy have also been two of the NHL’s best goaltenders in that same span.
Bobrovsky is 9-1-1 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.24 goals against average in his past 12 starts.
Vasilevskiy is 11-4-0 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.60 goals against average in his last 15 starts.
Both netminders will get the start for their respective teams this afternoon.
“They play with an awful lot of speed through the middle of the ice and their goaltender is clearly capable of winning a hockey game for them,” coach Paul Maurice said.
“I think what makes them as big of a challenge as they are is that they have won Stanley Cups and they know how to play hard, they know how important every shift is. Every battle on every puck. Where we’ve made probably our biggest improvement in our game is our compete on a minute-to-minute basis.
“Right now, both teams are happy with the way they’re playing, so it’s on.”
GAME NOTES
Aaron Ekblad is out for tonight’s game and is listed as day-to-day, per team reporter Jameson Olive.
Josh Mahura will slot in for him.
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM 2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-155); Puck line (-1.5, +155); Over/Under 6.5 (+105/-130)
- Season Series — At Tampa Bay: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (Dec. 27); Saturday. At Florida: March 16.
- Last season: Even 2-2
- All-time regular season series: Florida leads 76-50-19, 10 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (35-15-4) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov// 13 Sam Reinhart
21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues
12 Jonah Gadjovich // 82 Kevin Stenlund //94 Ryan Lomberg
42 Gus Forsling // 91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
28 Josh Mahura // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Will Lockwood
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body; day-to-day)
PROJECTED TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (30-20-5) LINEUP
91 Steven Stamkos // 21 Brayden Point // 86 Nikita Kucherov
38 Brandon Hagel // 71 Anthony Cirelli // 23 Michael Eyssimont
12 Alex Barre-Boulet // 64 Tyler Motte // 73 Conor Sheary
51 Austin Watson // 11 Luke Glendening // 41 Mitchell Chaffee
77 Victor Hedman // 43 Darren Raddysh
7 Haydn Fleury // 81 Erik Cernak
78 Emil Martinsen Lilleberg // 48 Nick Perbix
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
31 Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Nicholas Paul (undisclosed)