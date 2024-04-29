Sergei Bobrovsky: Vezina Trophy Finalist for NHL Top Goalie

FORT LAUDERDALE — Sergei Bobrovsky remains the only active player to win the Vezina Trophy for top NHL goalie twice in his career.

He is officially in the running for his third.

On Monday, the league announced that Bobrovsky is one of three finalists for the prestigious honor, joining Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko.

Hellebuyck won the Vezina in 2020 and is considered a heavy favorite to win it again this season — which would have him join Bobrovsky in the two-time club.

This is the first time Bobrovsky is a finalist for the Vezina since he last won it in 2017 with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bobrovsky also won it in 2013.

The voting for the Vezina Trophy is done by the general managers of the NHL’s 32 teams, with ballots submitted following the regular season.

Postseason play does not factor into this award.

Bobrovsky finished the regular season third with 36 wins behind Hellebuyck (37) and Colorado’s Alexandar Georgiev.

Among goalies who played 30 games or more, Bobrovsky finished the regular season tied for fifth with a .915 save percentage and second with a 2.37 goals-against average.

Bobrovsky tied for first in the NHL with six shutouts this season.

He was second behind Hellebuyck in games started with a .900-plus save percentage (39 to 37).

Bobrovsky also finished third to Hellebuyck and Demko in goals-saved above average with a plus-18.11.

Although Bobrovsky would love to add a third Vezina to his award chest, he certainly has bigger things on his mind right now.

Helping lead the Panthers to the Promised Land is really all he wants.

“I really do enjoy the opportunity I have, to be the goalie for this team and being a part of this group here,” Bobrovsky told FHN earlier this season.

“I am happy to come here every day.

“We have a great group of guys. This is a great atmosphere. It feels great coming here to put in the work and enjoy the work. We go through the challenge together. That is fun.’’

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (WC1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1)

PANTHERS LEAD BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-1