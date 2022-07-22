Florida Panthers Temp Check: How Hot are Your Takes?

With the Florida Panthers in the dog days of summer, a lot of questions and options are starting to surface.

Was Sasha Barkov the right choice to be captain?

Did the team get worse during the offseason?

Will the Panthers trade for Matthew Tkachuk?

Instead of answering these questions in a traditional mailbag, I wanted to spice things up.

I took to Twitter to gather your hottest takes on the Panthers and I am here to rate them — giving them a temperature check, if you will.

These takes will be rated on a 0 to 100 scale with 0 being an opinion that is fair and not overly wild and a 100 being something way out of left field that could be proven wrong.

There are a few definitions for ‘hot’ and ‘cold’ takes, but for the article’s sake, that is how we’re rating them.

Anyway, let’s get this underway.

The Panthers will not win a championship with Sasha Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau as their best players… Specifically Huberdeau. — George

Heat Index: 57

I’m on the fence here for a couple of reasons.

For one, this core is still relatively young with only Huberdeau, 29, being older than 27 as of right now. Barkov turns 27 before training camp while Ekblad turns 27 following the All-Star break.