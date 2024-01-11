Florida Panthers to Celebrate the 1990s Tonight in Sunrise

The Florida Panthers will be turning back the clock tonight as they celebrate their first decade in the NHL when the Los Angeles Kings visit Sunrise.

As part of their 30th season, the Panthers will have three decade nights — starting with the 1990s tonight.

Although the Panthers will be wearing their modern uniforms from the 2016 rebrand, they will wear the 30th anniversary patches tonight as well as during the other two decades nights.

Florida will host 2000s Night on March 7 against the Flyers and 2010s Night on March 28 against the Islanders.

The patches will be available for purchase and fans can have them put on their jerseys in Section 124.

The team will also be handing out special pucks to commemorate the night — and will have 30th anniversary items and 90s-themed merchandise for sale throughout the arena.

Prior to the game, a number of top players from the Panthers’ early seasons will be part of the ceremonial puck drop including first captain Brian Skrudland, Bill Lindsay, Ray Sheppard and Tom Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is the GM of the New Jersey Devils, who visit Sunrise on Saturday, and the father of Florida AHL defenseman Casey.

Singer, songwriter and producer Montell Jordan will sing the National Anthem and perform during the first intermission.

ON DECK

LOS ANGELES KINGS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS