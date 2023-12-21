Florida Panthers to Christen New Lauderdale Facility on Friday

SUNRISE — A new era for the Florida Panthers will begin Friday when the team holds its first practice at their long-awaited new training facility in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.

The facility, located on the outskirts of Holiday Park off Sunrise Boulevard and U.S. 1, will be opened in phases.

Florida’s hockey operations department has moved most of the team’s training equipment from the IceDen in Coral Springs.

As construction continues, the Panthers will hold a handful of practices in the new building over the next month.

The public ice sheet and restaurant/bar are expected to open in the spring.

Practices at the War Memorial facility — called the Baptist Health IcePlex — will be closed to the public for now.

When the building is finished and open, so will the team’s practices.

The Panthers broke ground on the complex during the 2021 playoffs and had hoped to have it completed before the NHL All-Star Game was held here last February.

The new complex has been anticipated for years with almost all of their players, coaches, and front office staff living on the east side of I-95.

Eventually, all morning skates for both the Panthers and their opponents will be held at the new venue.

“It is awesome. Way too nice for me,” said Florida coach Paul Maurice, who added he lives two blocks away from the new complex.

“It is absolutely spectacular, state-of-the-art in terms of the things we will be able to offer the players and fitness and rehab. It is classy and it is also not over the top; it is really, really nice but not extravagant. It was built with the idea of providing players the best opportunity to train and recover, to socialize and connect. The core of the building is where the players are going to spend most of their time together.’’

