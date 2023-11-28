Florida Panthers to Honor Patric Hornqvist When Penguins Visit

The Florida Panthers will honor the career of Patric Hornqvist with a pregame ceremony when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit Sunrise on Dec. 8.

Hornqvist won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh twice before being traded to the Panthers in 2020.

He played his final three seasons with the Panthers, his career coming to a close last December when he took a high elbow from Daniel Sprong during a game in Seattle.

It was Hornqvist’s second concussion within a span of a month and he did not play again.

Hornqvist did remain with the Panthers through the end of the season, working with the team during practices and morning skates. He continued working with the team upon his official retirement.

He ended his NHL career with 901 games over 15 seasons with Nashville, Pittsburgh and the Panthers.

Hornqvist scored 264 goals with 543 points.

His biggest goal came in Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final which won it all for the Penguins.

“Patric’s leadership and unparalleled competitive drive helped to shape the spirit of the Florida Panthers today,” Florida GM Bill Zito said in a statement announcing the honor.

“He is beloved here in South Florida as well as in Pittsburgh, Nashville, Sweden and throughout the National Hockey League, and we are excited to celebrate his decorated career.”

