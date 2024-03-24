Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Without Gus Forsling Tonight vs. Rangers

Published

7 hours ago

on

Panthers forsling
Florida Panthers defenseman Gus Forsling, here pictured against Columbus on April 1, will miss tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

When Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Saturday morning that his team would be shorthanded against the New York Rangers, he was not kidding.

Maurice said there would be a defenseman who was a game-time decision: Turns out, it was top blueliner Gus Forsling.

Forsling practiced on Friday but is apparently sick.

Get FHN+ today!

The Panthers were already without Aaron Ekblad and captain Sasha Barkov.

Dmitry Kulikov is serving the second game of his two-game suspension, meaning three of Florida’s top defensemen are out tonight.

With Forsling out, Toby Bjornfot will make his Florida debut on Saturday night.

Bjornfot, 22, was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on NHL Trade Deadline day earlier this month.

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

  • When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
  • Season Series (Flyers Lead 2-0) — At Florida: Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (Feb 6); Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (March 7). At Philadelphia: Sunday.  
  • Last Season: Philadelphia won 2-1
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Philadelphia leads 58-37-6, 7 ties
  • Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x