Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Without Gus Forsling Tonight vs. Rangers
When Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Saturday morning that his team would be shorthanded against the New York Rangers, he was not kidding.
Maurice said there would be a defenseman who was a game-time decision: Turns out, it was top blueliner Gus Forsling.
Forsling practiced on Friday but is apparently sick.
The Panthers were already without Aaron Ekblad and captain Sasha Barkov.
Dmitry Kulikov is serving the second game of his two-game suspension, meaning three of Florida’s top defensemen are out tonight.
With Forsling out, Toby Bjornfot will make his Florida debut on Saturday night.
Bjornfot, 22, was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on NHL Trade Deadline day earlier this month.
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
- When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series (Flyers Lead 2-0) — At Florida: Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (Feb 6); Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (March 7). At Philadelphia: Sunday.
- Last Season: Philadelphia won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Philadelphia leads 58-37-6, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Boston, 7 p.m.
