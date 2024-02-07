Not So Sunny: Philadelphia Flyers 2, Florida Panthers 1

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers came out of the break hoping to keep their winning ways going. The Philadelphia Flyers hoped to end a losing streak.

Advantage, Philly.

The Flyers snapped their five-game losing streak as Sam Ersson made 20 saves to help his team beat the Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday night at The Vault.

Florida saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.

The Panthers did take a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal from Carter Verhaeghe midway through the first period, but the Flyers brought it from the second period on and scored two unanswered goals to get the lead — and held onto it.

Anthony Stolarz made the start, his fourth in the past six games, for the Panthers and ended up with 23 saves on 25 shots.

Sam Reinhart’s career-long 13-game scoring streak came to a close with 14 goals and 18 points during the run which started Jan. 2 at Arizona.

It ends up tied for second-longest in franchise history behind the 17-game scoring streak from Mike Hoffman in 2018.

Florida went 1-for-2 on the power play against Philadelphia’s third-ranked kill.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Flyers 0 (9:22, 1st PP): Carter Verhaeghe picks up a clearing pass, strolls into the left circle and lifts a wrist shot over the shoulder of Sam Ersson for his 25th of the season.

picks up a clearing pass, strolls into the left circle and lifts a wrist shot over the shoulder of for his 25th of the season. Flyers 1, Panthers 1 (13:33, 2nd): Sean Walker does a nice job sending a pass up the ice to Joel Farabee at the blue line. He flips it to a streaking Travis Konecny who drives in and beats Anthony Stolarz .

does a nice job sending a pass up the ice to at the blue line. He flips it to a streaking who drives in and beats . Flyers 2, Panthers 1 (2:36, 3rd): A Florida turnover in its offensive zone is picked off by Noah Cates, who, works his way through Aaron Ekblad and backhands a shot past Stolarz.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sam Ersson, Philadelphia

2. Noah Cates, Philadelphia

3. Carter Verhaeghe, Florida

ON DECK

WASHINGTON CAPITALS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS