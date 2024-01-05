Frank Vatrano Joins Sam Reinhart on NHL All-Star Team

Former Florida Panthers forward Frank Vatrano got a big surprise following Anaheim’s practice on Thursday as he found out he was named to his first NHL All-Star Game in a special way.

Waiting for Vatrano in the Ducks’ room was wife Rebecca and daughter Ophelia.

The little one was wearing a shirt which read My Daddy is an NHL All-Star.

The NHL announced the first 32 members of the All-Star team on Thursday — one from each team.

Sam Reinhart is also a first-time honoree.

“It’s awesome. It is a dream come true to even play in this league,’’ Vatrano told reporters. “The way my career went, being undrafted and to play in the NHL and be an All-Star … I’m at a loss for words. I never expected this.”

Frank Vatrano was surprised by wife Rebecca and daughter Ophelia after practice today to let him know he's an NHL All-Star! 👀 The shirt 👀#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/VrUwwxPRQe — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 5, 2024

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers may have lost Sasha Barkov and Evan Rodrigues to injury during the first period Thursday, but they gutted out a huge victory — this one 4-1 over the host Vegas Golden Knights.

It was Florida’s first-ever win in Vegas as it swept the two-game series from the Golden Knights.

“There is no secret, we don’t like these guys for what happened last year,” Matthew Tkachuk said postgame. “That is human nature, especially coming into this building where our team has not had success. We just really wanted to beat the team which ruined our summer. I think the two games we played them were two of our best of this season.”

— The Miami Herald takes a look at last night’s win — and the team’s six-game winning streak. Pretty good story if I say so myself.

— Grigori Denisenko was called up by the Knights and got to play against his old pals.

— Colby asked for your most memorable moments for the Panthers in 2023. Here are the results.

— Jason Zucker got three games for boarding Nick Cousins, who missed Thursday’s game in Vegas.

Postgame from Paul Maurice, Sergei Bobrovsky, Kevin Stenlund and Tkachuk is up now.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers are headed to Denver later today to face the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche tomorrow afternoon.

Is it time for the Avs to start talking about a contract extension for Jonathan Drouin?

— The Colorado Avalanche are coming off a thrilling OT win against Dallas.

— The Pittsburgh Penguins get a real nice win over the Bruins on Thursday night. Dave Molinari tells the tale.

— No surprise here, but Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak makes the All Star team. It’s his fourth trip in five years.

— The Buffalo Sabres have their power play going again.

— The Philadelphia Flyers saw John Tortorella coach in No. 1,500, but lose in a shootout to the Jackets.

— The New York Islanders hand the Coyotes their second straight home loss.

— Are the New Jersey Devils trying to trade for a goalie?

— The Detroit Red Wings beat the Kings, but they have some players who need to kick things into gear.

