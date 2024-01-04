Florida Panthers
Most Memorable Moments for the Florida Panthers in 2023
The calendar year of 2023 was perhaps the most memorable in Florida Panthers history.
After all, they won a franchise-record 61 games — including 13 in the playoffs as they made a Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final as an eighth seed.
A ton of memories were made along the way.
For a team that entered the calendar year of 2023 outside the playoff race, a lot of important moments needed to happen. ”
With the Panthers back in Las Vegas tonight, this seems like a perfect time to look back at them.
To get a real feel on which one of these moments meant the most, I asked for your opinion on Twitter.
And boy, you delivered.
Let’s get into the highlights of your answers.
Attached are the accompanying FHN stories so you can properly enjoy them:
Top 5 Moments of the Year
- Matthew Tkachuk’s game-winner in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final
- Carter Verhaeghe’s OT winner in Game 7 vs. Boston
- Tkachuk’s game-tying goal + Verhaeghe’s OT winner in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final
- Nick Cousins’ OT winner in Game 5 vs. Toronto + Radko Gudas’ celebration
- Dramatic Game 5 win vs. Boston
Top 5 Most Memorable Players of the Year
Most Memorable Playoff Series
- ECF vs. Carolina Hurricanes
- Round 1 vs. Boston Bruins
- Round 2 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
- Stanley Cup Final vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Most Memorable Regular Season Games
- Jan. 28 vs. Boston
- March 29 vs. Toronto
- April 7 vs. Ottawa
- April 9 vs. Washington
- Feb. 6 vs. Tampa (plus accompanying mascot skirmish)
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
- When: Thursday, 10 p.m.
- Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM, WPOW 96.5 FM2, WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Season Series (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Knights 2 (Dec. 23). At Vegas: Thursday.
- Last Regular Season: Even 1-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Golden Knights lead 6-4-1
- Postseason History — 2023 Stanley Cup Final: Vegas d. Florida 4-1
- Up Next for the Florida Panthers: Saturday at Colorado, 4 p.m.