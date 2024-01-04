Most Memorable Moments for the Florida Panthers in 2023

The calendar year of 2023 was perhaps the most memorable in Florida Panthers history.

After all, they won a franchise-record 61 games — including 13 in the playoffs as they made a Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final as an eighth seed.

A ton of memories were made along the way.

For a team that entered the calendar year of 2023 outside the playoff race, a lot of important moments needed to happen. ”

With the Panthers back in Las Vegas tonight, this seems like a perfect time to look back at them.

To get a real feel on which one of these moments meant the most, I asked for your opinion on Twitter.

And boy, you delivered.

Let’s get into the highlights of your answers.

