Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Most Memorable Moments for the Florida Panthers in 2023

Published

5 hours ago

on

Panthers cup
Matthew Tkachuk reacts after scoring the game-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in the waning seconds of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The calendar year of 2023 was perhaps the most memorable in Florida Panthers history.

After all, they won a franchise-record 61 games — including 13 in the playoffs as they made a Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final as an eighth seed.

A ton of memories were made along the way.

For a team that entered the calendar year of 2023 outside the playoff race, a lot of important moments needed to happen. ”

With the Panthers back in Las Vegas tonight, this seems like a perfect time to look back at them.

Get FHN+ today!

To get a real feel on which one of these moments meant the most, I asked for your opinion on Twitter.

And boy, you delivered.

Let’s get into the highlights of your answers.

Attached are the accompanying FHN stories so you can properly enjoy them:

Top 5 Moments of the Year

  1. Matthew Tkachuk’s game-winner in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final
  2. Carter Verhaeghe’s OT winner in Game 7 vs. Boston 
  3. Tkachuk’s game-tying goal + Verhaeghe’s OT winner in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final 
  4. Nick Cousins’ OT winner in Game 5 vs. Toronto + Radko Gudas’ celebration 
  5. Dramatic Game 5 win vs. Boston 
Panthers bruins

The Florida Panthers celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins on a goal by Carter Verhaeghe in overtime of Game 7 on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Top 5 Most Memorable Players of the Year

  1. Matthew Tkachuk 
  2. Carter Verhagehe 
  3. Alex Lyon 
  4. Sergei Bobrovsky
  5. Radko Gudas 
Lyon bobrovsky panthers

Florida Panthers goaltenders Alex Lyon and Sergei Bobrovsky celebrate a win over the Washington Capitals on April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Most Memorable Playoff Series

  1. ECF vs. Carolina Hurricanes 
  2. Round 1 vs. Boston Bruins
  3. Round 2 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
  4. Stanley Cup Final vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers leafs

Florida defenseman Radko Gudas leads his team in the postgame handshake line following the Panthers’ win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 12, 2023, at Scotiabank Arena. (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire)

Most Memorable Regular Season Games

  1. Jan. 28 vs. Boston
  2. March 29  vs. Toronto
  3. April 7 vs. Ottawa
  4. April 9 vs. Washington
  5. Feb. 6 vs. Tampa (plus accompanying mascot skirmish)

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

  • When: Thursday, 10 p.m.
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM, WPOW 96.5 FM2, WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
  • Season Series (Panthers Lead 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Knights 2 (Dec. 23). At Vegas: Thursday.
  • Last Regular Season: Even 1-1
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Golden Knights lead 6-4-1
  • Postseason History — 2023 Stanley Cup Final: Vegas d. Florida 4-1
  • Up Next for the Florida Panthers: Saturday at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x