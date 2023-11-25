Grounded: Winnipeg Jets 3, Florida Panthers 0

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were the final team to get started on an action-packed Black Friday in South Florida yet thanks in great part to Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, they ended up being on the wrong side of the ledger.

Hellebuyck made 32 saves and held the Panthers off the board in a 3-0 victory.

The Panthers, who had won six straight at home going into Wednesday’s game against the Bruins, will not head on a three-game Canadian trip with two straight losses.

The Jets, however, are rolling.

Friday was not only their fifth consecutive win, but their eighth in the past nine games.

Winnipeg has also won its past four games against the Panthers — all with former Jets coach Paul Maurice behind the Florida bench — and has swept the two-game season series in four of the past six times the schedule worked out that way.

The Jets broke the ice with a Nino Niederreiter goal with 2:17 left in the first period as he put in a loose puck off a Dylan Shamberg shot.

Florida had a lot of good looks but could not get anything cooking against Hellebuyck and the Jets.

When Nikolaj Ehlers beat Sergei Bobrovsky (27 saves) top shelf after going around Uvis Balinskis on a breakaway midway through the third, this one certainly felt over.

When Adam Lowry scored into an empty net with 3:49 left, well, it was.

Florida has now been shutout twice this season and for the first time since the opener at Minnesota.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Jets 1, Panthers 0 (17:43, 1st): Nino Niederreiter got his sixth goal of the season by popping a puck Sergei Bobrovsky couldn’t find through.

got his sixth goal of the season by popping a puck couldn’t find through. Jets 2, Panthers 0 (11:15, 3rd): Nikolaj Ehlers drove around Uvis Balinskis and beat Bobrovsky top shelf for a dagger of a goal.

drove around and beat Bobrovsky top shelf for a dagger of a goal. Jets 3, Panthers 0 (16:11, 3rd SH-EN): Adam Lowry gets his fourth of the season with Florida on the power play and Bobrovsky on the bench.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE NIGHT

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

2. Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg

3. Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ OTTAWA SENATORS