Happy 4th of July: NHL Free Agency Frenzy Winds Down

When it comes to the July 4 and the NHL, it means time for fireworks, cookouts and the end of the annual free agency frenzy.

Sure, there are still players out there looking for homes and there will still be signings as the weeks roll into the summer.

For the most part, however, the big swings have been taken.

Most teams have a pretty good idea of how they are going to look come training camp.

The Florida Panthers were busier than most and general manager Bill Zito will remain active in trying to find depth and stock up the AHL Charlotte Checkers.

We’re not done yet.

But it would be nice to have a day off, eh?

Happy 4th of July everyone!

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Has Evan Rodrigues found a home with the Florida Panthers?

After playing on one-year deals the past few seasons, he gets a four-year pact with the Panthers so it appears so.

— The Panthers retooled their blueline and brought in a defensive-minded big man in Niko Mikkola. He is going to be a big part of how the Panthers play this season.

— It may be the summertime, but there is always time for grades. Looking at all the moves the Panthers made in NHL free agency.

— One stop shopping on who is coming and who is going from the Panthers.

— With all of these signings, there is a lot of opportunity brewing on the Florida roster.

— Yes, there are a lot of new additions on the Panthers — but they lost some big parts of their team as well.

— Some of those losses include Anthony Duclair and Radko Gudas.

— It also looks like Patric Hornqvist is headed to retirement. The Panthers hope he decides to stay with them in some capacity.

— The Panthers did not have a first-round pick but took their cuts on the second day of the NHL Draft.

— Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel RIGHT HERE to see all of the videos from the Panthers’ offseason all in one place.

If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Marc Staal is moving on from the Florida Panthers after signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.

With the Panthers adding so many defensemen this past weekend, this is a move that was anticipated.

— Kyle Dubas has done a nice job in a short amount of time. The Pittsburgh Penguins look much better.

— Alex DeBrincat is still available. The New York Islanders are working on it.

— The Calgary Flames apparently want a lot for Noah Hanifin.

— The Washington Capitals would love a great comeback story from Max Pacioretty.

— There is a culture shift going down with the Nashville Predators.

— Looking at what Shayne Gostisbehere brings to the Detroit Red Wings.

— The Boston Bruins are bringing back their Jennings Trophy-winning goalie tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK