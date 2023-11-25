Islanders Claim Mike Reilly Off Waivers from Florida Panthers

Mike Reilly did not get much of an opportunity with the Florida Panthers but his season is not done yet as he was claimed off waivers by the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

Reilly, 30, played in just two games for the Panthers after signing a one-year deal with them in the offseason.

The Panthers not only cleared a roster spot with Reilly being waived, but his $1 million salary is also off the books.

Florida needed to clear a roster spot with the impending return of defenseman Josh Mahura in the coming days — not to mention the possibility of signing free agent Patrick Kane.

Reilly, who spent most of last season with Boston’s AHL team in Providence, was hoping to take advantage of an opportunity with the Panthers only that never transpired.

“I am really motivated,” Reilly said following his second day of training camp. “It was just a really weird situation with some money issues and some cap stuff. Throughout that, I never lost belief in myself in what I could do. Things were trending up before that happened. It was just a mindset of trying to be the best pro you could be and not lose belief in yourself.

“I definitely feel rejuvenated after that, have a chip on my shoulder after what went down there. I am happy to be down here with these guys.”

A healthy scratch for the first 10 games of the season, Reilly finally made his season debut in a win against the Blue Jackets. He played in the next game against the Capitals but was scratched after that and did not play for Florida again.

With the Panthers waiving him, this gives him an opportunity to play somewhere else.

