Islanders @ Panthers: Lines, Goalies, Odds, How 2 Watch

SUNRISE — Anthony Stolarz will get the start for the Florida Panthers on Saturday against the New York Islanders.

He will get his second start in three games after stopping 31 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

It will be just his sixth start, as Sergei Bobrovsky has carried much of the goaltending load.

“Right now, we got two goaltenders that feel really, really good about themselves and it’s a four game week,” coach Paul Maurice said.

“When [Stolarz] plays tonight, it will balance the numbers pretty close to what we have in our head in terms of what the overall numbers should be. If he doesn’t, you’ve got a three-day block [off] and then you play every second night for a long time.

”There’s always that temptation to run Sergei because he’s got a little rest.”

Maurice likes what he’s seen from Stolarz in the small sample size he’s given him.

The 29-year-old netminder is 3-1-1 with a .929 save percentage and a 1.99 goals-against average.

He is 2-1-1 in his last three starts with only two goals against in his previous two in Anaheim and Toronto.

“I don’t even count the shootout as a loss, so you’ve got a guy that went in and gave up one goal in Toronto against an explosive team on back to back nights,” Maurice said.

”He was good, so he’s earned the confidence and the right to go into the game here.”

GAME NOTES

Jonah Gadjovich is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, per Maurice.

Steven Lorentz will draw in for him on the fourth line.

— Josh Mahura is close to a return from his knee injury suffered in mid-November, per Maurice, but will not draw in tonight.

He may return Wednesday against the Dallas Stars.

ON DECK

NEW YORK ISLANDERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app

SiriusXM 932, NHL app Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-175); Puck line (-1.5, +135); Over/Under 6.5 (+110/-135)

Money Line (-175); Puck line (-1.5, +135); Over/Under 6.5 (+110/-135) Last Season: Florida won 2-1

This Season — At Florida: Saturday; March 28. At Islanders: Jan 27.

Saturday; March 28. Jan 27. All-time regular season series: Panthers lead 56-33-11, 8 ties

Panthers lead 56-33-11, 8 ties Next Up for the Panthers: Wednesday vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. (TNT)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (14-7-2) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 21 Nick Cousins

18 Steven Lorentz // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 94 Ryan Lomberg

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour

91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Mahura (knee-IR), Jonah Gadjovich (UBI-D2D)

PROJECTED NEW YORK ISLANDERS (9-7-6) LINES

27 Anders Lee // 14 Bo Horvat // 13 Mathew Barzal

18 Pierre Engvall // 29 Brock Nelson // 21 Kyle Palmieri

10 Simon Holmstrom // 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau // 26 Oliver Wahlstrom

16 Julien Gauthier // 53 Casey Cizikas // 15 Cal Clutterbuck

28 Alexander Romanov // 8 Noah Dobson

4 Samuel Bolduc // 6 Ryan Pulock

2 Mike Reilly // 24 Scott Mayfield

30 Ilya Sorokin

40 Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Matt Martin, Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injured: Adam Pelech, Sebastian Aho