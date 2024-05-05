Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins in Round 2. When It Will Start

The Florida Panthers had to wait a couple of extra days, but now know their opponent in the NHL Eastern Conference semifinals. For the second straight postseason, Florida will have to get through the Boston Bruins to move on.

Florida, of course, rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the heavily-favored Bruins in the opening round last year.

Game 1 will be Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Boston had the best regular-season in NHL history and seemed in control of the Panthers after winning two games in Sunrise to take a 3-1 lead.

Only Matthew Tkachuk scored in overtime for a Game 5 win — then famously guaranteed a return to the Boston Garden for Game 7.

Florida won Game 6 at home to prove Tkachuk correct.

In Game 7, Brandon Montour tied the score at 3 with a minute remaining — and Carter Verhaeghe won it 8:35 into overtime.

This time around, the Panthers hold home-ice advantage in their series with the Bruins after winning their final four games of the regular season; Boston dropped its final two games to the Capitals and Senators, helping its bid to play Toronto in the opening round.

Boston ended up beating the Maple Leafs in 7 after being up 3-1 in the series.

On Saturday, Boston won the series at home with a 2-1 overtime win on a goal by David Pastrnak.

This is the third playoff meeting between the Panthers and Bruins.

In Florida’s first-ever trip to the postseason in 1996, the Panthers beat Boston in Game 5 with Bill Lindsay flying through the air to net the game-winner at Miami Arena.

