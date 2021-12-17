Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Kings of Sunrise

Connect with us

SUNRISE — The Los Angeles Kings won their third game in their past four tries Thursday as they ran past the undermanned Florida Panthers 4-1 at FLA Live Arena.

Florida was, as you all probably know by now, playing without seven key players — not to mention Sasha Barkov and Gus Forsling — due to Covid-19 protocols.

The Panthers got off to a nice start Thursday with Matt Kiersted getting his first NHL goal to make it 1-0.

But Florida could not get anything else past Jonathan Quick and that was that.

Aside from my breakdown of tonight’s game, hear from Anthony Duclair, Schwindt and Andrew Brunette as they give their postgame thoughts.

 

