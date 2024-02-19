Tkachuk, Again: Florida Panthers Star Named NHL Third Star

For the second time in the past month, Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk has been named one of the NHL Three Stars of the Week.

On Monday, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews was named the NHL’s First Star of the week followed by Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Tkachuk.

Sam Reinhart has been a Star of the Week four times this season; this is Tkachuk’s second such honor with Sergei Bobrovsky being the second star last week.

Tkachuk has been on an absolute tear lately as he leads all NHL players with 15 goals and 37 points since the start of 2024 —four points more than the next-closest players.

This past week, Tkachuk was third in the NHL with eight points off three goals as he helped the Panthers win three games and take the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings going into today’s games.

Tkachuk had a goal and two assists in Florida’s win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the had an assist Thursday in Buffalo.

In Saturday’s 9-2 romp in Tampa, Tkachuk got his third four-point performance of the season — all since the start of 2024 — with two goals and four points.

Tkachuk has four goals and 13 points in the five-game point streak he takes into Tuesday’s game against brother Brady and the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

ON DECK

OTTAWA SENATORS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS