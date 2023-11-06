Maurice Worried About the Florida Panthers Offense? Nope

Through the first 10 games of this season, the Florida Panthers have not exactly been lighting up scoreboards around the league.

The Panthers come into tonight’s game against the visiting Blue Jackets ranked near the bottom of the NHL by averaging 2.60 goals a night — with only seven teams having a lower number.

Florida was shutout in its opener against Minnesota and has only scored more than three goals twice — in a desperation third period at Winnipeg and the following win at New Jersey.

Is Maurice stressing his team’s lack of offensive prowess in this first month of action.

Not one bit.

When you have the kind of talent Maurice does both in his top-9 as well as on the blueline, would you?