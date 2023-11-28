Another Milestone Night for Sasha Barkov — This One in Ottawa

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov reached multiple big milestones on Monday night against the Ottawa Senators.

Barkov first picked up his 400th assist with a secondary assist on Sam Reinhart’s opening goal 1:26 into the game.

He then picked up a secondary assist on Reinhart’s second of the game for point No. 650.

Just over a minute later, he picked up his third power play assist of the game, which gave him the all-time record for power play points in Panthers history.

“They mean a lot to me,” Barkov said following Florida’s 5-0 win. “I love being a Panther and feel very fortunate to have been here for such a long time. To do this in a Panthers jersey is an unreal feeling. The older I get, the better this is going to feel.”

Jonathan Huberdeau previously held the record, which Barkov tied and then broke, at 190 going into the night.

It was one of the few records Huberdeau had remaining that Barkov had not broken since he was dealt for Matthew Tkachuk in 2022.

Barkov most recently overtook Huberdeau for the most games played in Panthers history on Nov. 2 in Detroit.

He also holds the records for most goals (249), points (651) and power play goals (70) among and endless list of franchise marks.

The only major record he has yet to take from Huberdeau now is assists.

Huberdeau holds that at 415.

Barkov needs 13 more to pass him and completely fill out the Panthers’ record book.

“It has been a lot of fun getting to know the area,’’ Barkov told FHN before the season began.

“This is my second home. Finland is much different than here, but I have loved living and playing here since Day 1. And now, the organization keeps getting better and I am happier than ever.

“Things are on the right track. We just have to keep working, keep putting in the effort and keep building on what we have started here. We want to keep going, keep getting better and we still have a goal we need to achieve. But this is the place to be right now.’’

