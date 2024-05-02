FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Playoff Edition Now Open

As the Florida Panthers wait to see who they will play in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, we have some time on our hands.

So let’s open up the FHN Mailbag, shall we?

You probably know the deal by now: Any questions you have about the Panthers, the playoffs, who has the best chicken wings in town — anything, really — go ahead and ask them here.

Well, how do you get your questions in?

Easy.

Leave them here in the comments section of this story, or head over to Twitter and ask away using the #AskGR hashtag.

Regardless of how you ask your question, we’ll get it — and answer it.

Here is the last one we did right before the NHL Trade Deadline.

The deadline for submissions is today (Thursday) at 8 p.m.

The Q&A will publish here on Friday morning.

Get your askin’ hat on and get to askin!

For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON (A2)/TORONTO (A3)

*Boston Leads Toronto 3-2 in Round 1

BEST-OF-7 SERIES