FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Playoff Edition Now Open

Published

6 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

As the Florida Panthers wait to see who they will play in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, we have some time on our hands.

So let’s open up the FHN Mailbag, shall we?

You probably know the deal by now: Any questions you have about the Panthers, the playoffs, who has the best chicken wings in town — anything, really — go ahead and ask them here.

Well, how do you get your questions in?

Easy.

Leave them here in the comments section of this story, or head over to Twitter and ask away using the #AskGR hashtag.

Regardless of how you ask your question, we’ll get it — and answer it.

Here is the last one we did right before the NHL Trade Deadline.

The deadline for submissions is today (Thursday) at 8 p.m.

The Q&A will publish here on Friday morning.

Get your askin’ hat on and get to askin!

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON (A2)/TORONTO (A3)
*Boston Leads Toronto 3-2 in Round 1
BEST-OF-7 SERIES
GAME 1

4 Comments
Michael Harris

Who on the payoff roster including Bennett do you expect not to be on the roster next season?

Ed Purchase

George, I’m going to call it a near lock that the LA Kings will back a Brinks truck up to Stolarz. Do the Panthers feel Knight has come back on track with his development enough that he can serve as a back-up (play 18-24 games) for Bob next season?

Jon Baldwin

Favorite quote from Caddyshack?

Cats and Oilers

As we head to the second round, who are the potential teams going forward that we match up best against and ones we don’t? Deep teams with similar styles to us like Carolina, Vegas and Dallas I think would be the toughest for us to face.

