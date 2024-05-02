#AskGR Mailbag
FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Playoff Edition Now Open
As the Florida Panthers wait to see who they will play in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, we have some time on our hands.
So let’s open up the FHN Mailbag, shall we?
You probably know the deal by now: Any questions you have about the Panthers, the playoffs, who has the best chicken wings in town — anything, really — go ahead and ask them here.
Well, how do you get your questions in?
Easy.
Leave them here in the comments section of this story, or head over to Twitter and ask away using the #AskGR hashtag.
Regardless of how you ask your question, we’ll get it — and answer it.
Here is the last one we did right before the NHL Trade Deadline.
The deadline for submissions is today (Thursday) at 8 p.m.
The Q&A will publish here on Friday morning.
Get your askin’ hat on and get to askin!
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON (A2)/TORONTO (A3)
*Boston Leads Toronto 3-2 in Round 1
BEST-OF-7 SERIES
GAME 1
- When: TBA
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: Warner Sports (TNT/TBS) or Disney (ESPN/ABC)
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu or MAX
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- First Round (Panthers Won 4-1) — Game 1: Panthers 3, Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 OT; Game 3: Panthers 5, Tampa Bay 3; Game 4: Tampa Bay 6, Panthers 3; Game 5: Panthers 6, Tampa Bay 1.
- + VS. BOSTON
- Last Season — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996, 2023)
- + VS. TORONTO
- This Season (Tied 2-2) — At Florida: Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Oct. 19); Panthers 5, Leafs 2 (Ap. 16). At Toronto: Leafs 2, Panthers 1 (Nov. 28); Leafs 6, Panthers 4 (April 1).
- Last Season — Regular Season: Toronto won 3-1; Playoffs:Florida won 4-1 (EC semifinals)
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 50-38-7, 7 ties
Who on the payoff roster including Bennett do you expect not to be on the roster next season?
George, I’m going to call it a near lock that the LA Kings will back a Brinks truck up to Stolarz. Do the Panthers feel Knight has come back on track with his development enough that he can serve as a back-up (play 18-24 games) for Bob next season?
Favorite quote from Caddyshack?
As we head to the second round, who are the potential teams going forward that we match up best against and ones we don’t? Deep teams with similar styles to us like Carolina, Vegas and Dallas I think would be the toughest for us to face.