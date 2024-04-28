Charlotte Checkers
Charlotte Checkers Upset in Playoffs, AHL Season Ends
The Charlotte Checkers saw their season come to a premature end Sunday when they were knocked out of the first-round of the AHL Calder Cup playoffs.
Charlotte finished fourth in the AHL Atlantic Division standings allowing it to play host to the best-of-3 opening round series against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
The Checkers won Game 1 on Friday night, but lost 3-2 in overtime on Saturday and 3-1 on Sunday in the series finale.
In the opener, Skyler Brind’Amour fed Will Lockwood for a late shorthanded goal and a 2-1 lead.
Rasmus Asplund scored into the empty net for the 3-1 final with Spencer Knight making 22 saves for the win.
On Saturday, Hartford’s Alex Belzile scored 8:11 into overtime for a 3-2 win.
Knight made 27 saves in the loss.
On Sunday, Magnus Hellberg started for the Checkers and the Wolf Pack had a 3-0 lead in the third before Brendan Perlini scored a power-play goal with 4:23 remaining.
Charlotte did not get any closer.
With the Checkers season over, a number of players are expected to join the Panthers for the Stanley Cup playoffs — including team captain Zac Dalpe, who scored a big goal in Game 6 against the Bruins last year.
Knight, Lockwood, Asplund, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif, Matt Kiersted, and Casey Fitzgerald are among those who could also join the Panthers this week.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (WC1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1)
PANTHERS LEAD BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-1
GAME 5
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV/National TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida/ESPN/ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- First Round (Panthers Lead 3-1) — Game 1: Panthers 3, Lightning 2; Game 2:Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 OT; Game 3: Panthers 5, Lightning 3; Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 3; Game 5: Monday at Florida, 7 (BSF, ESPN); Game 6*: Wednesday at Tampa Bay, TBA (BSF, TBA); Game 7*: Saturday May 4 at Florida, TBA (BSF, TBA). (*) — If necessary
- 2023-24 Regular Season Series (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Tampa Bay: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (Dec. 27); Panthers 9, Lightning 2 (Feb. 17). At Florida: Lightning 5, Panthers 3 (March 16).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 77-51-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Lightning Leads 2-0 (2021 first-round, 2022 ECS)