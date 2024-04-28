Charlotte Checkers Upset in Playoffs, AHL Season Ends

The Charlotte Checkers saw their season come to a premature end Sunday when they were knocked out of the first-round of the AHL Calder Cup playoffs.

Charlotte finished fourth in the AHL Atlantic Division standings allowing it to play host to the best-of-3 opening round series against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Checkers won Game 1 on Friday night, but lost 3-2 in overtime on Saturday and 3-1 on Sunday in the series finale.

In the opener, Skyler Brind’Amour fed Will Lockwood for a late shorthanded goal and a 2-1 lead.

Rasmus Asplund scored into the empty net for the 3-1 final with Spencer Knight making 22 saves for the win.

On Saturday, Hartford’s Alex Belzile scored 8:11 into overtime for a 3-2 win.

Knight made 27 saves in the loss.

On Sunday, Magnus Hellberg started for the Checkers and the Wolf Pack had a 3-0 lead in the third before Brendan Perlini scored a power-play goal with 4:23 remaining.

Charlotte did not get any closer.

With the Checkers season over, a number of players are expected to join the Panthers for the Stanley Cup playoffs — including team captain Zac Dalpe, who scored a big goal in Game 6 against the Bruins last year.

Knight, Lockwood, Asplund, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif, Matt Kiersted, and Casey Fitzgerald are among those who could also join the Panthers this week.

For the most in-depth coverage of the Florida Panthers:

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (WC1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1)

PANTHERS LEAD BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-1