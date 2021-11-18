Panthers YouTube
Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Spencer Knight back in net
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will get a rematch with the New Jersey Devils tonight and Spencer Knight gets a chance to exact a little revenge as he is back in net.
Knight’s last start for the Panthers came last Tuesday against the Devils — a game New Jersey won 7-3.
So, Knight returns and we expect Joe Thornton to be back as well although Andrew Brunette would not confirm that.
