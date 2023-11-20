Oilers @ Panthers: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds, How 2 Watch

SUNRISE — It could be easy for the Florida Panthers to overlook their opponent tonight what with their record coming in. Only it is the Edmonton Oilers.

Although the Oilers are the most disappointing team in the NHL thus far, they are dangerous team with some of the top talent in the entire league.

Edmonton is coming off a 6-4 loss in Tampa on Saturday — but had won three straight before that.

The Oilers (5-10-1) appear on the verge of getting back on track; The Panthers are certainly aware.

“They’re going to put up an awful lot of opportunity,’’ Florida coach Paul Maurice said Monday morning.

“They are just waiting to break out. You just don’t want to be the team they do it on. They’ve had a very difficult start. There’s too many veteran players there to expect that to continue.”

For the Best, Most Complete Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers

Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

Edmonton, a team which features Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Panthers.

Goaltending has been a problem all season for the Oilers with Jack Campbell placed on waivers and sent to AHL Bakersfield.

Tonight, Calvin Pickard gets his first NHL start since Jan. 28, 2022, after coming up from Bakersfield earlier this month.

Pickard, 31, has played in 116 NHL games prior to tonight.

With the Panthers fresh off a California road trip, Boston coming up on Wednesday and the Oilers ready to start making their move north in the standings, this could be a big challenge.

Throwing in a veteran goalie making his first NHL start in almost two years and, well, this has ‘trap game’ written all over it.

“They are obviously a very talented team,” Carter Verhaeghe said. “One little mistake and they can burn you with all the talent they have. It’s a big challenge Draisaitl.”

— The starting goalies tonight: Pickard vs. Sergei Bobrovsky.

— Florida is 7-2-0 record this month which, as of this weekend, led the league in wins.

Sam Reinhart’s 13 points (5-8, 13) were tied for third-most this month and his 10 even-strength points were tied for the league lead with Sidney Crosby.

— The Panthers have won each of their past five games at home and are 6-1-0 in Sunrise thus far this season. They went 0-1-1 against the Oilers last season.

PANTHERS ON DECK

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+ Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Local Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-120); Puck line (-1.5, +185); Over/Under 6.5 (-150/+125)

Money Line (-120); Puck line (-1.5, +185); Over/Under 6.5 (-150/+125) This Season: @Florida, Monday; @ Edmonton, Dec. 16

@Florida, Monday; @ Edmonton, Dec. 16 Last season: Edmonton won 2-0



All-time regular season series: Oilers lead 23-14-0, 3 ties

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (11-5-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 68 Kevin Stenlund // 21 Nick Cousins

94 Ryan Lomberg // 18 Steven Lorentz // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour

91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Josh Mahura (knee-IR)

PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (5-10-1) LINES

93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 28 Connor Brown

91 Evander Kane // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 18 Zach Hyman

37 Warren Foegele // 71 Ryan McLeod // 10 Derek Ryan

21 Adam Erne // 57 James Hamblin

14 Mattias Ekholm // 2 Evan Bouchard

25 Darnell Nurse // 5 Cody Ceci

27 Brett Kulak // 73 Vincent Desharnais

86 Philip Broberg

G 30 Calvin Pickard

G 74 Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie, Sam Gagner

Injured: Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Dylan Holloway (lower body)