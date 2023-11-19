Sasha Barkov ‘Day-to-Day,’ Panthers Captain to Miss Monday

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov is “day-to-day” with a knee injury coach Paul Maurice said following Sunday’s practice at the Arena.

Barkov will miss Monday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

“We’re still looking at it,” Maurice said. “We didn’t [place him on injured reserve] but we still can and that would take him into the weekend.”

Barkov left the Panthers win win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday after taking a knee-to-knee hit from Jackson LaCombe early in the third period.

He skated off the ice on his own power and went straight to the locker room, not returning to the game.

“It was direct on the knee. It was soft tissue, it wasn’t a bone bruise,” Maurice said. “We got lucky, because those are dangerous, dangerous plays.”

Barkov has six goals and 17 points in 16 games to start the 2023-24 season.

“I’m not sure what his situation is, but any time you’re missing Alex Barkov, it’s never going to be easy,” Aaron Ekblad said.

“But we’re going to find a way to get it done against three good teams here.”

Anton Lundell will fill in for Barkov on the top line next to Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe in his absence.

The 22-year-old has a goal and eight points in 17 games.

Florida is 11-5-1 to start the season despite star defensemen Ekblad and Brandon Montour missing the first 16 games with Sam Bennett missing time as well.

They are prepared to play without one of their top players yet again for the time being.

But they are glad he is not out long-term after the hit initially did not look as promising.

“You can win in the National Hockey League on any given night,” Maurice said.

”We’ve seen it done with eight-to-nine guys out of our lineup. But you just can’t win long-term. We survived 16 games without the defensemen, but to get on runs and stay on runs, you need your team.”

