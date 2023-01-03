OTR: Bruins ‘All In’ at NHL Trade Deadline; A Hughes Hat Trick for Devils?

The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all-in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL Trade Deadline.

Could the New Jersey Devils add a third Hughes Brother?

The NHL trade market is ready to pick up but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.

1. ‘Bruins All In For Bergeron And Pastrnak’

It has been reported numerous times by yours truly on Boston Hockey Now that the Boston Bruins have looked into what it may cost to acquire future Hall of Famer and Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane on the NHL Trade market before the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline.