FHN Today: Owen Tippett Off to Great Start with Flyers

The Florida Panthers always had high hopes for Owen Tippett, but when the Trade Deadline came around last year, it looked as if a fresh start with a new organization might do him some good.

Boy, has it.

Tippett is off to a terrific start with the Philadelphia Flyers as it looks like they hit a home run in acquiring him in the Claude Giroux deal with Florida.

And, according to Philly Hockey Now, he even received a compliment from John Tortorella.

That ought to tell you something.

“You can see he’s just about to bust out — and not just the offensive part,” Tortorella said after Tippett had a goal, assist and drew three penalties in Wednesday’s win over Washington.

“He’s been a more consistent power forward. Winning puck battles, carrying the puck on the boards, getting pucks in when he needs to, chasing them down.’’

Torts had lots more to say about Tippett — so click on the link to check it out at PHN.

Tippett, the 10th overall pick in 2017, has already set career highs in goals (13) and points (23) this season — with 40 games left.

Florida also gave the Flyers their first-round pick in 2024 as part of the return for Giroux.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers played their final late night game way out west on Thursday but it was Friday morning in South Florida when Will Carrier gave the Vegas Golden Knights a lead and another home win against Florida.

Florida went 2-2-0 on this road trip and had a great shot at Win No. 3 but a couple of defensive breakdowns — and not scoring on an extended 5-on-3 — did the Panthers in.

— Casey Fitzgerald met the Panthers in Vegas and practiced with them for the first time on Thursday.

Born in Boca Raton when his dad Tom played for the Panthers during their expansion years, Casey said he was excited just to see the team’s logo — although it is a different logo.

But whatever. We understood.

— Matthew Tkachuk helped lead the Panthers victory over the Avalanche on Tuesday night and could get in the conversation for league MVP honors IF the Panthers make a serious run in the second half.

— Hear from Paul Maurice, Sam Reinhart and Sasha Barkov following the game on the FHN YouTube Channel.

Click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place and if you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

After losing to the Blackhawks at home, it might be time for the Colorado Avalanche to start panicking.

Hey, more news from the Philadelphia Flyers as Tortorella removed his team’s iPads from the bench.

Too much TikTok or something.

— The Detroit Red Wings played themselves a solid game and beat the Leafs.

— The Montreal Canadiens gave P.K. Subban a warm welcome as he and Carey Price renewed an old custom.

— The New York Islanders are in a slump and so is Brock Nelson. Coincidence? Probably not.

— Are things finished when it comes to the Washington Capitals and Anthony Mantha?

— The Calgary Flames got a much-needed win against the Blues.

PANTHERS ON DECK

VANCOUVER CANUCKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS