Panthers @ Devils: Lines, Betting Odds, Starting Goalies, How to Watch

The Florida Panthers will introduce a third new player to the NHL on Monday night when they visit the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

Justin Sourdif, who spent all of last season in the AHL, will make his NHL debut tonight after not playing in Florida’s first two games.

“I am pretty excited right now,” Sourdif said following Monday’s morning skate. “It’s my first NHL game and it’s my childhood dream. I couldn’t be any more excited.’’

Florida will scratch fellow rookie Mackie Samoskevich — who made his debut Thursday against Minnesota.

The Panthers are looking for their first win of the season after losing in Minnesota and Winnipeg by a combined 8-4.

Florida coach Paul Maurice has mixed up the lines a bit, moving Sam Reinhart up to the top line with Sasha Barkov and Evan Rodrigues; Carter Verhaeghe will play with Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk on the second line.

The starting goalies will be Sergei Bobrovsky against Vitek Vanecek.

“I didn’t think we were getting a whole lot out of one of our lines so I sort of scavenged it,” Maurice said of making changes within his top-9. “Historically, we have three pretty solid forward lines.”

Tonight’s game, one in which the Devils are the betting favorite on the moneyline at -180, can be seen on Bally Sports Florida within the South Florida market and ESPN+ elsewhere.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

PANTHERS @ NEW JERSEY DEVILS

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Prudential Center, Newark

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM 2;WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM 2;WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932

SiriusXM 932 DraftKings odds — Devils Favored: Money Line (-180); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 7 (+114/-135)

Money Line (-180); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 7 (+114/-135) This Season: Panthers @ Devils, Monday; Devils @ Panthers, Jan. 13; Panthers @ Devils, March 5

Panthers @ Devils, Monday; Devils @ Panthers, Jan. 13; Panthers @ Devils, March 5 Last season: Florida won 2-1

Florida won 2-1 All-time regular season series: Devils lead 57-35-7, 7 ties

Devils lead 57-35-7, 7 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Home Opener; Thursday vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

13 Sam Reinhart // 16 Sasha Barkov // 17 Evan Rodrigues

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

21 Nick Cousins // 15 Anton Lundell // 24 Justin Sourdif*

94 Ryan Lomberg //82 Kevin Stenlund // 18 Steven Lorentz

42 Gus Forsling // 91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

28 Josh Mahura // 26 Uvis Balinskis

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Anthony Stolarz

(*) — NHL Debut

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (LTIR-shoulder); Brandon Montour (IR-shoulder); Sam Bennett (LBI)

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Mike Reilly

PROJECTED NEW JERSEY DEVILS LINEUP

73 Tyler Toffoli // 86 Jack Hughes // 63 Jesper Bratt

96 Timo Meier // 13 Nico Hischier // 18 Andrej Palat

91 Dawson Mercer // 56 Erik Haula // 10 Alexander Holt

42 Curtis Lazar // 20 Michael McLeod // 14 Nathan Bastian

71 Jonas Siegenthaler // 7 Dougie Hamilton

88 Kevin Bahl // 6 John Marino

2 Brendan Smith // 43 Luke Hughes

41 Vitek Vanecek

40 Akira Schmid