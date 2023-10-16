Florida Panthers
Panthers @ Devils: Lines, Betting Odds, Starting Goalies, How to Watch
The Florida Panthers will introduce a third new player to the NHL on Monday night when they visit the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.
Justin Sourdif, who spent all of last season in the AHL, will make his NHL debut tonight after not playing in Florida’s first two games.
“I am pretty excited right now,” Sourdif said following Monday’s morning skate. “It’s my first NHL game and it’s my childhood dream. I couldn’t be any more excited.’’
Florida will scratch fellow rookie Mackie Samoskevich — who made his debut Thursday against Minnesota.
The Panthers are looking for their first win of the season after losing in Minnesota and Winnipeg by a combined 8-4.
Florida coach Paul Maurice has mixed up the lines a bit, moving Sam Reinhart up to the top line with Sasha Barkov and Evan Rodrigues; Carter Verhaeghe will play with Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk on the second line.
The starting goalies will be Sergei Bobrovsky against Vitek Vanecek.
“I didn’t think we were getting a whole lot out of one of our lines so I sort of scavenged it,” Maurice said of making changes within his top-9. “Historically, we have three pretty solid forward lines.”
Tonight’s game, one in which the Devils are the betting favorite on the moneyline at -180, can be seen on Bally Sports Florida within the South Florida market and ESPN+ elsewhere.
PANTHERS @ NEW JERSEY DEVILS
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Prudential Center, Newark
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM 2;WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- DraftKings odds — Devils Favored: Money Line (-180); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 7 (+114/-135)
- This Season: Panthers @ Devils, Monday; Devils @ Panthers, Jan. 13; Panthers @ Devils, March 5
- Last season: Florida won 2-1
- All-time regular season series: Devils lead 57-35-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Home Opener; Thursday vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
13 Sam Reinhart // 16 Sasha Barkov // 17 Evan Rodrigues
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
21 Nick Cousins // 15 Anton Lundell // 24 Justin Sourdif*
94 Ryan Lomberg //82 Kevin Stenlund // 18 Steven Lorentz
42 Gus Forsling // 91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
28 Josh Mahura // 26 Uvis Balinskis
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Anthony Stolarz
(*) — NHL Debut
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (LTIR-shoulder); Brandon Montour (IR-shoulder); Sam Bennett (LBI)
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Mike Reilly
PROJECTED NEW JERSEY DEVILS LINEUP
73 Tyler Toffoli // 86 Jack Hughes // 63 Jesper Bratt
96 Timo Meier // 13 Nico Hischier // 18 Andrej Palat
91 Dawson Mercer // 56 Erik Haula // 10 Alexander Holt
42 Curtis Lazar // 20 Michael McLeod // 14 Nathan Bastian
71 Jonas Siegenthaler // 7 Dougie Hamilton
88 Kevin Bahl // 6 John Marino
2 Brendan Smith // 43 Luke Hughes
41 Vitek Vanecek
40 Akira Schmid
I would love to see Lundell moved up to to center the second line. I’m as big of Leostarinen fan is there is, but he’s not ready for second line duties, imo he should be centering the third line. Hischier is tough to deal with, on both sides of the ice.
I don’t like the way things are trending with this team. I will never understand why Cousins is on the third line.. he is a fourth line guy. I was anticipating Lundell having a breakout year but that’s not going to happen if he can’t even have consistent linemates from game to game. I would have kept Samoskevich in and moved Sourdif to the third line too… then Cousins could slot back down on line 4 where he belongs. I guess they also will never learn with Reino on that top line… it never worked before so why would it… Read more »