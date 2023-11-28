Florida Panthers
Panthers @ Leafs: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds, How 2 Watch
Sergei Bobrovsky will have tonight off when the Florida Panthers visit the Maple Leafs.
After making just 20 saves in a shutout of the Senators on Monday night, however, there was a thought the Panthers may change up their plans.
They did not.
Coach Paul Maurice announced Tuesday afternoon that Anthony Stolarz would make his fifth start of the season tonight a scheduled.
Bobrovsky’s first back-to-back start of this season will have to wait even as he has a light workload Monday night.
He is expected to be back Thursday in Montreal.
Regardless, Monday was a good night for Bobrovsky and the Panthers.
Not only did Bobrovsky record his second shutout of the season, but it was the 40th of his career putting him tied for third on the active list with Semyon Varlamov and behind Marc-Andre Fleury (73) and Jonathan Quick (60).
Bobrovsky also won his 370th game quicker than any goalie in NHL history.
When he won No. 300 in 2021, he was second-fastest to do it behind Jacques Plante.
Bobrovsky now sits 20th all-time in NHL wins and is third among active goalies behind Fleury (547) and Quick (381).
Joseph Woll is expected to be the starting goalie for the Leafs.
ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida/ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Local Odds — Maple Leafs Favored: Money Line (-145); Puck line (-1.5, +160); Over/Under 6.5 (-130/+105)
- This Season (Florida Leads 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Oct. 19); April 16. At Toronto: Tuesday; April 1
- Last Season: Toronto won Regular Season Series 3-1; Florida won Eastern Conference Semifinals 4-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 48-37-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Montreal, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (13-7-1) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 21 Nick Cousins
94 Ryan Lomberg // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
41 Anthony Stolarz
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Josh Mahura (knee-IR)
PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (10-6-3) LINES
23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 88 William Nylander
59 Tyler Bertuzzi // 91 John Tavares // 16 Mitchell Marner
89 Nicholas Robertson // 11 Max Domi // 19 Calle Jarnkrok
18 Noah Gregor // 64 David Kampf // 75 Ryan Reaves
44 Morgan Rielly // 78 TJ Brodie
55 Mark Giordano // 22 Jake McCabe
2 Simon Benoit // 25 Connor Timmins
60 Joseph Woll
35 Ilya Samsonov