Panthers @ Leafs: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds, How 2 Watch

Sergei Bobrovsky will have tonight off when the Florida Panthers visit the Maple Leafs.

After making just 20 saves in a shutout of the Senators on Monday night, however, there was a thought the Panthers may change up their plans.

They did not.

Coach Paul Maurice announced Tuesday afternoon that Anthony Stolarz would make his fifth start of the season tonight a scheduled.

Bobrovsky’s first back-to-back start of this season will have to wait even as he has a light workload Monday night.

He is expected to be back Thursday in Montreal.

Regardless, Monday was a good night for Bobrovsky and the Panthers.

Not only did Bobrovsky record his second shutout of the season, but it was the 40th of his career putting him tied for third on the active list with Semyon Varlamov and behind Marc-Andre Fleury (73) and Jonathan Quick (60).

Bobrovsky also won his 370th game quicker than any goalie in NHL history.

When he won No. 300 in 2021, he was second-fastest to do it behind Jacques Plante.

Bobrovsky now sits 20th all-time in NHL wins and is third among active goalies behind Fleury (547) and Quick (381).

Joseph Woll is expected to be the starting goalie for the Leafs.

ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida/ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida/ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app

SiriusXM 932, NHL app Local Odds — Maple Leafs Favored: Money Line (-145); Puck line (-1.5, +160); Over/Under 6.5 (-130/+105)

Money Line (-145); Puck line (-1.5, +160); Over/Under 6.5 (-130/+105) This Season (Florida Leads 1-0) — At Florida: Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Oct. 19) ; April 16. At Toronto: Tuesday; April 1 April 16.Tuesday; April 1

Last Season: Toronto won Regular Season Series 3-1; Florida won Eastern Conference Semifinals 4-1



Toronto won Regular Season Series 3-1; Florida won Eastern Conference Semifinals 4-1 All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 48-37-7, 7 ties

Toronto leads 48-37-7, 7 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Montreal, 7 p.m.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (13-7-1) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 21 Nick Cousins

94 Ryan Lomberg // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour

91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

41 Anthony Stolarz

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Josh Mahura (knee-IR)

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (10-6-3) LINES

23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 88 William Nylander

59 Tyler Bertuzzi // 91 John Tavares // 16 Mitchell Marner

89 Nicholas Robertson // 11 Max Domi // 19 Calle Jarnkrok

18 Noah Gregor // 64 David Kampf // 75 Ryan Reaves

44 Morgan Rielly // 78 TJ Brodie

55 Mark Giordano // 22 Jake McCabe

2 Simon Benoit // 25 Connor Timmins

60 Joseph Woll

35 Ilya Samsonov