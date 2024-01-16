Patrick Kane Out for Detroit, Alex Lyon Starts vs. Panthers

CORAL SPRINGS — The Detroit Red Wings will be without star winger Patrick Kane when they visit the Panthers on Wednesday night after he sustained a lower-body injury Sunday in Toronto according to NHL.com.

Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said the injury was unrelated to Kane’s offseason hip surgery.

He has played 19 games for the Wings since signing a one-year deal with them in November after choosing them over several suitors — including the Panthers.

Kane, who has seven goals and 16 points, will also miss Friday’s game at Carolina and will be evaluated when the team returns to Detroit.

The Most Trusted Source of Florida Panthers Coverage, Anywhere

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now!

“It’s a lower-body injury not related to his hip,” Lalonde said. “He is not going to be available for this trip.’’

Lalonde also said former Florida goalie Alex Lyon would get the start against the Panthers.

Sitting in his old stall in the Panthers’ now-former training facility in Coral Springs, Lyon said he was excited to face his old teammates.

Detroit has won its past two and five of six.

The Wings hold the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

More on Lyon tomorrow at FHN.

“It’s cool,” Lyon said. “I feel appreciative for my time here and excited just excited to play here. It’s a great building. They have very good top-end players and their bottom-6 has a real identity. It’s going to be a really good games for us.’’

ON DECK

DETROIT RED WINGS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS