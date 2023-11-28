Patrick Kane Will Not Sign with Panthers, Headed to Detroit

Although the Florida Panthers were apparently in the Patrick Kane Sweepstakes until the end but on Tuesday, Kane will officially sign with the Detroit Red Wings per numerous NHL Insiders including Emily Kaplan, Chris Johnston and Elliotte Friedman.

Kane, who turned 35 earlier this month, had hip resurfacing surgery on July 1.

Although Kane has been skating and working out in the Toronto area, he would probably need some time to work into game shape.

Florida was believed to be offering Kane a one-year contract worth just over $1 million although that was not confirmed.

General manager Bill Zito would not talk about the Kane situation last weekend.

For the Best Daily Coverage of the Florida Panthers

Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

Cyber Monday Special: Use George10 at Checkout for $10 Off!

Detroit is becoming a more attractive place to play as the Red Wings appear to have turned a corner under coach Derek Lalonde — a former Jon Cooper assistant with the Lightning.

One big attraction to Kane could have been the opportunity to play with former Chicago Blackhawks linemate Alex DeBrincat.

Kane won the Stanley Cup three times with the Blackhawks after being the top pick of the 2008 NHL Draft out of Buffalo.

He spent the entirety of his career in Chicago before being traded to the Rangers at the deadline last season.

This story will be updated

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS