Record Night for Reinhart: Detroit Red Wings 3, Florida Panthers 2 (OT)

SUNRISE — When you surpass Pavel Bure in the Florida Panthers record book, well, you have done something well. Sam Reinhart has been doing some amazing things all season long.

On Wednesday, Reinhart not only got his 33rd goal to tie his franchise high but set a franchise record for scoring in his eighth straight game — surpassing Bure.

His second-period goal was not enough to lead his team to an 11th straight victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

No, Detroit tied the score early in the third and then got a late power play on a hooking call on Aaron Ekblad that coach Paul Maurice refused to discuss — in any way, shape or form.

He probably was not happy with the embellishment call on Evan Rodrigues which was called after he was hooked by Robby Fabbri with 5:37 left, either.

Maurice will not be fined for his postgame comments, but the Panthers also would not celebrate this night as Dylan Larkin scored in overtime to give Detroit its first win over the Panthers since the Covid-shortened 2021 season.

The Panthers have lost their past three — with two coming in overtime.

Alex Lyon was terrific for the Red Wings as he stopped 32 shots for his sixth win in his past eight starts.

The Wings now have a seven-game point streak and passed Toronto for third place in the Atlantic.

Reinhart’s opening goal came when Florida was killing a penalty — as he joined Radek Dvorak as the only Panthers with shorthanded goals in consecutive games.

Dmitry Kulikov got things started by creating a turnover with Anton Lundell corralling the puck at the blue line — where he found Reinhart on the breakaway.

Detroit tied it at 11:40 of the second but 16 seconds later, Gus Forsling gave Florida the lead back by following up his own shot.

Fabbri tied the score in the third and the Wings took momentum late when Ekblad was called for hooking Alex DeBrincat with 39 seconds left.

Both Maurice and Ekblad were hot — but Florida’s penalty kill forced OT and insured the Panthers would at least get a point.

Shayne Gostisbehere set up Larkin for the game-winner.

GOALS OF THE GAME

Panthers 1, Red Wings 0 (5:38, 2nd SH): Anton Lundell springs Sam Reinhart and he drives in on Alex Lyon and goes bar-down for a historic goal.

springs and he drives in on and goes bar-down for a historic goal. Red Wings 1, Panthers 1 (11:40, 2nd): Michael Rasmussen deflects a shot from Olli Maatta and beats Sergei Bobrovsky .

deflects a shot from and beats . Panthers 2, Red Wings 1 (11:56, 2nd): Gus Forsling followed up his own shot with a soft, sliding offering which came just 16 seconds after Detroit tied it.

followed up his own shot with a soft, sliding offering which came just 16 seconds after Detroit tied it. Red Wings 2, Panthers 2 (6:15, 3rd): Rasmussen feeds Robby Fabbri in the circle.

Rasmussen feeds in the circle. Red Wings 3, Panthers 2 (1:09, OT PP): Dylan Larkin one-timed a shot from South Florida’s Shayne Gostisbehere to give the Wings their third straight win.

FHN’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Alex Lyon (32 saves), Detroit

2. Sam Reinhart (goal), Florida

3. Michael Rasmussen (goal, assist), Detroit

ON DECK

MINNESOTA WILD @ FLORIDA PANTHERS