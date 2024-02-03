Reinhart, Bobrovsky Team Up in NHL All-Star Game Today

Sergei Bobrovsky and Sam Reinhart are together in Toronto for today’s NHL All-Star Game so, it only makes sense that the two Florida Panthers are teammates there as well.

Reinhart and Bobrovsky are together on Connor McDavid’s team, one of four playing for a $1 million prize.

Team McDavid — with Bobrovsky, Reinhart, McDavid and others — faces Team MacKinnon in Game 1 today at 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

The winner of Game 1 will play the winner of Team Hughes/Team Matthews for the title.

The winning team will split up the $1 million prize.

Last year in Sunrise, Matthew Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov led the Atlantic Division to the title with Tkachuk taking home MVP honors.

The Panthers have been off this past week but are expected to practice Sunday afternoon with their first game back Tuesday against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.

Reinhart and Bobrovsky will probably join the team at practice on Monday.

ON DECK

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS