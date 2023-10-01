FHN+
Rookie Mackie Samoskevich Making Serious Run at Spot on the Panthers
SUNRISE — Mackie Samoskevich set a bold goal to make the Florida Panthers earlier this summer.
The rookie forward may just prove himself correct.
Through three preseason games, Samoskevich has three goals and an assist and is forcing the Panthers to make a tough decision when they finalize their roster ahead of their season opener on Oct. 12.
“He has a ton of skill,” Panthers captain Sasha Barkov said. “With his speed and what he can do with the puck, it’s pretty impressive.”
Samoskevich, 20, has impressed Florida’s coaching staff in more ways than one.
When you talk about bubble players who could make the Panthers out of training camp, Samoskevich — right now — is at the top of the list.
