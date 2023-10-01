Connect with us

Rookie Mackie Samoskevich Making Serious Run at Spot on the Panthers

Published

8 hours ago

on

Samoskevich
Florida Panthers rookie Mackie Samoskevich is congratulated by Anton Lundell after scoring in the third period of his NHL preseason debut Monday night against the Nashville Predators in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE — Mackie Samoskevich set a bold goal to make the Florida Panthers earlier this summer.

The rookie forward may just prove himself correct.

Through three preseason games, Samoskevich has three goals and an assist and is forcing the Panthers to make a tough decision when they finalize their roster ahead of their season opener on Oct. 12.

“He has a ton of skill,” Panthers captain Sasha Barkov said. “With his speed and what he can do with the puck, it’s pretty impressive.”

