Sam Bennett Is Back as Florida Panthers Face Blackhawks

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will have a big piece of their team back in the lineup Sunday afternoon as Sam Bennett returns from injury.

Bennett has missed all but part of one game this season with a lower leg injury.

Originally hurt during the preseason, Bennett returned to the lineup Oct. 30 in Boston.

Bennett left that game after being tangled up with Hampus Lindholm near the net.

It was the same leg which Bennett had previously hurt.

As coach Paul Maurice said, the injury was flukey in nature; Bennett’s foot/ankle had completely healed before the Boston game but the way it was bent back by Lindholm “would have hurt anyone.’’

With Bennett returning today, the Panthers will scratch Will Lockhart — Maurice had a long on-ice conversation with him Saturday — and adjust their centers.

Anton Lundell returns to the third line with Kevin Stenlund going back to the fourth.

PANTHERS ON DECK

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS