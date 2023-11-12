Sam’s Club Re-Opens: Florida Panthers 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers welcomed star rookie Connor Bedard to Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

And he lived up to every bit of hype he has received so far.

The 18-year-old scored two goals, but the Panthers got the last laugh in a 4-3 win.

Sam Reinhart did not disappoint either, continuing his hot start to the season with a two-goal, four-point performance of his own.

He outshined the other Sam — Sam Bennett — who did not get on the scoresheet in his return to the lineup from a lower-body injury.

Reinhart finished the afternoon tied for second in the NHL in goals with 11.

Reinhart also helped start things up with an assist just 39 seconds into the game.

He found Oliver Ekman-Larsson on a nice tic-tac-toe play seconds after the opening draw.

Jason Dickinson tied the game up 7:04 into the first with a shot that dribbled through Sergei Bobrovsky’s five-hole.

Reinhart and Bedard took over after that.

Florida’s leading scorer got things started there, deflecting a Matthew Tkachuk shot past Arvid Soderblom with 8:07 to go in the first.

Uvis Balinskis nearly got his second of the game with 2:06 to go in the first but it was waved off as Reinhart was determined to be interfering with Soderblom on the play.

Bedard then scored on a wide-angle shot 1:10 later to tie the game.

Reinhart gave the Panthers the lead back seven minutes into the second period.

Bedard then re-tied it with a quick goal off the rush 1:16 later.

Carter Verhaeghe got on the board, putting a Reinhart rebound past Soderblom on the power play 2:44 into the third to restore Florida’s lead.

That goal marked the first time the Panthers scored multiple power play goals in a game through 14 games in the 2023-24 season.

They finished 2-for-4 on the night.

The Panthers’ penalty kill stayed hot, too, killing off all three Chicago power plays with relative ease.

GOALS OF THE GAME

COLBY’S 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. Sam Reinhart, Florida

2. Connor Bedard, Chicago

3. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Florida

PANTHERS ON DECK

