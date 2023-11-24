Sasha Barkov Returns to Florida Panthers Lineup Against Jets

SURNISE — Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov will return to the lineup for Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Barkov missed the past two games with a knee injury sustained in last Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

He missed a lot less time than the team expected when he took a knee-to-knee hit from Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe early in the third period of that game.

“We got lucky on that one because it could have been the season,” coach Paul Maurice said. “Two knees got together and we got lucky.

“So he’s healed up and comes back in, and he feels strong and he feels right otherwise we would hold him. We’ve earned the right to be careful with these things right now and he’s ready to go.”

The Panthers will play in just their second game with all of their star players in the lineup and they have done well despite that.

Florida sits at 12-6-1, including 2-1-0 in three total games without Barkov in the lineup.

They went 1-1-0 in this spell without him, defeating the Edmonton Oilers before losing to the league-leading Boston Bruins.

Maurice said he was “close” to playing on Wedenesday against Boston but he was not 100 percent so they held him until Friday.

Steven Lorentz will be scratched with Barkov’s return while Jonah Gadjovich will remain on the fourth line next to Kevin Stenlund and Ryan Lomberg.

Barkov will return to his spot on the top line next to Evan Rodrigues and Sam Reinhart.

PANTHERS ON DECK

WINNIPEG JETS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS