GameDay No. 29: Lines, Betting Odds for Kraken at Panthers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken only play twice a season so it is definitely odd to see both of those games come within just over a week.

Eight days ago, the Panthers went to Seattle and got their first-ever win against the Kraken as Florida was down three players but still rolled to a 5-1 win.

Spencer Knight was terrific for the Panthers that night as he ended with 35 saves — including 12 in the second when the Kraken brought all it had.

Is Knight back in net tonight?

He is not.

Knight is still dealing with the illness that has gone through the team and will not be in uniform tonight.

Coach Paul Maurice added that Anton Lundell remains out as well.

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky for the third consecutive game with Alex Lyon backing up.

Martin Jones will start for the Kraken.

Florida certainly could use a win here after losing 4-1 to the Lightning on Saturday.

As the Panthers were playing in Tampa, the Kraken were in South Florida waiting and watching.

Seattle has not won since Florida snapped its seven-game winning streak, dropping its past three games.

This is the second game of a four-game road trip for the Kraken which started with a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

PANTHERS ON DECK

SEATTLE KRAKEN AT FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Sunday, 6 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+ Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM 2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM 2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932

SiriusXM 932 DraftKings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-155); Puck line (-1.5, +155); Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105)

Money Line (-155); Puck line (-1.5, +155); Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105) Season Series (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 5, Kraken 1 (Dec 3)

Last season: Kraken won 2-0

All-time regular season series: Seattle leads 2-1-0

Seattle leads 2-1-0 Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart

94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 6 Colin White

71 Chris Tierney // 12 Eric Staal // 22 Zac Dalpe

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

62 Brandon Montour // 18 Marc Staal

28 Josh Mahura // 3 Matt Kiersted

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

34 Alex Lyon

Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Radko Gudas (concussion), Anton Lundell (illness), Spencer Knight (illness)

PROJECTED SEATTLE KRAKEN LINEUP

15 Jaden Schwartz // 21 Alex Wennberg // 95 Andre Burakovsky

19 Jared McCann // 10 Matthew Beniers // 7 Jordan Eberle

13 Brandon Tanev // 37 Yanni Gourde // 22 Oliver Bjorkstrand

91 Daniel Sprong // 9 Ryan Donato // 25 Karson Kuhlman

6 Adam Larsson // 29 Vince Dunn

24 Jamie Oleksiak // 4 Justin Schultz

28 Carson Soucy // 3 William Borgen

30 Martin Jones

31 Philipp Grubauer