Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay No. 29: Lines, Betting Odds for Kraken at Panthers
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken only play twice a season so it is definitely odd to see both of those games come within just over a week.
Eight days ago, the Panthers went to Seattle and got their first-ever win against the Kraken as Florida was down three players but still rolled to a 5-1 win.
Spencer Knight was terrific for the Panthers that night as he ended with 35 saves — including 12 in the second when the Kraken brought all it had.
Is Knight back in net tonight?
He is not.
Knight is still dealing with the illness that has gone through the team and will not be in uniform tonight.
Coach Paul Maurice added that Anton Lundell remains out as well.
The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky for the third consecutive game with Alex Lyon backing up.
Martin Jones will start for the Kraken.
Florida certainly could use a win here after losing 4-1 to the Lightning on Saturday.
As the Panthers were playing in Tampa, the Kraken were in South Florida waiting and watching.
Seattle has not won since Florida snapped its seven-game winning streak, dropping its past three games.
This is the second game of a four-game road trip for the Kraken which started with a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday night.
PANTHERS ON DECK
SEATTLE KRAKEN AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM 2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- DraftKings odds — Florida favored: Money Line (-155); Puck line (-1.5, +155); Over/Under 6.5 (-115/-105)
- Season Series (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 5, Kraken 1 (Dec 3)
- Last season: Kraken won 2-0
- All-time regular season series: Seattle leads 2-1-0
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
21 Nick Cousins // 9 Sam Bennett // 13 Sam Reinhart
94 Ryan Lomberg // 27 Eetu Luostarinen // 6 Colin White
71 Chris Tierney // 12 Eric Staal // 22 Zac Dalpe
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
62 Brandon Montour // 18 Marc Staal
28 Josh Mahura // 3 Matt Kiersted
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
34 Alex Lyon
Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion), Radko Gudas (concussion), Anton Lundell (illness), Spencer Knight (illness)
PROJECTED SEATTLE KRAKEN LINEUP
15 Jaden Schwartz // 21 Alex Wennberg // 95 Andre Burakovsky
19 Jared McCann // 10 Matthew Beniers // 7 Jordan Eberle
13 Brandon Tanev // 37 Yanni Gourde // 22 Oliver Bjorkstrand
91 Daniel Sprong // 9 Ryan Donato // 25 Karson Kuhlman
6 Adam Larsson // 29 Vince Dunn
24 Jamie Oleksiak // 4 Justin Schultz
28 Carson Soucy // 3 William Borgen
30 Martin Jones
31 Philipp Grubauer
